Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 149,700 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $820,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 59,284 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $321,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $38,200 and sold 1,060,412 shares worth $5,835,214. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.0% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,424 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,000,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,293,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,265,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,312,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 401,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $744.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 96.11%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.