NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on NY MTG TR INC/SH and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 2,096,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 120.54 and a current ratio of 116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.90 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Hainey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,567,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 16.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 140,306 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 85.7% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 100.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 137,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

