NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,291 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.44.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.88. 2,116,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,688. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $108.51. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.