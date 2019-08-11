NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.81-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $413-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.79 million.NV5 Global also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.81 to $4.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVEE. BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.25.

NV5 Global stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $954.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NV5 Global has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.30%. NV5 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $36,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,464 shares of company stock worth $4,128,365 in the last ninety days. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

