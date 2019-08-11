NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $27.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 412,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $372.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 358.21%.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 68,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,931,968.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 277.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth $50,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth $193,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

