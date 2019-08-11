NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 381,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 466,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 507,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,445,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $128.60. 2,588,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,127. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.33. The stock has a market cap of $181.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.