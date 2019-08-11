NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

NTDTY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:NTDTY remained flat at $$13.09 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NTT DATA CORP/ADR will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NTT DATA CORP/ADR

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

