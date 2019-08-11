Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.24. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.99. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.64.

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $621,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,210,609.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,373.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,752 shares of company stock worth $4,442,698. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

