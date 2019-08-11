Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.15. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.99. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $621,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,500,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,698 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

