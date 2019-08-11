Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

Shares of NCLH traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.64.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $173,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,658,271.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $621,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,698. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

