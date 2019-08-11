Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

“We note GDP has ~65% of estimated 2H19 natural gas hedged, providing strong pricing support. Additionally, its balance sheet remains in good shape with leverage under 1.5x at the end of 2Q19. We reiterate our OP rating and $16 PT. In-Line: GDP reported 2Q19 Adjusted EBITDA of $21.5MM, essentially in-line with consensus of $21.3MM and our estimate of $22.0MM. Production of 138 MMCFEPD was also in-line with consensus of 137 MMCFEPD and our estimate of 138 MMCFEPD. Realized prices of $2.70/BOE were slightly below our estimate of $2.81/MCFE. The company is currently running one rig in the Haynesville and plans to complete two wells in 3Q19, one of which has already been completed.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GDP. TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4,265.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

