North American Management Corp Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

North American Management Corp reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294,579 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after buying an additional 5,888,658 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $596,218,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $211,794,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $91,445,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.49. 31,854,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,142,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

