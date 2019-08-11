North American Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

North American Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511,327 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 146.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 97,041 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,536,000 after purchasing an additional 89,737 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 196.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 82,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ATMP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

