North American Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 2.8% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,557,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,197. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.