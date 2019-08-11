North American Management Corp Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

North American Management Corp cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20,154.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 584,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,078,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,097,000 after buying an additional 437,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 186.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 620,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after buying an additional 403,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 59.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,220,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ecolab by 22.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,626,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,091,000 after buying an additional 301,789 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.07.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 12,600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,924,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,650 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,540. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.97. 586,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,373. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $209.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

