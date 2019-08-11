North American Management Corp Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

North American Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.62. The stock had a trading volume of 81,549,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,196,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.36. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

