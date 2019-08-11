North American Management Corp Has $617,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

North American Management Corp decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.45. 602,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.13. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,567 shares of company stock worth $10,639,832. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

