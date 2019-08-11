North American Management Corp Buys 777 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

North American Management Corp grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 3.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APC. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE APC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,790,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

