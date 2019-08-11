Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of EUR 1.18-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.32-1.37 EPS.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $21.29. 831,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.87 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

