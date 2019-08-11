Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues Earnings Results

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.32-1.37 EPS and its FY19 guidance to EUR 1.18-1.22 EPS.
Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 831,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,367. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
