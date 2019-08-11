NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. NN had a positive return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 610,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,196. The company has a market capitalization of $264.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. NN has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

NNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

In other news, Director David Floyd acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at $190,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Robert Atkinson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,407.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 150.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 22.8% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

