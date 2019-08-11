NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NiSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. NiSource reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NiSource will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.37 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,988.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $659,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 329,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,405 shares of company stock worth $2,594,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 2,080.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. NiSource has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

