Nimiq Market Capitalization Achieves $2.47 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $137,255.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,429.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.65 or 0.01869958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.02943221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00773738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00800066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00516749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00134064 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,338,077,434 coins and its circulating supply is 4,347,577,434 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.