Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.55. 2,993,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.53. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $189.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.