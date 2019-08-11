Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.40. 333,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,619. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $171.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

