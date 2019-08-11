Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 4,685 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,416. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

