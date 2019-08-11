Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 23,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. North American Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 112.0% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,638,724 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.83. 1,398,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,631. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.74. The company has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

