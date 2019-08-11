Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $274.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,613. The company has a market cap of $284.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.61. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $283.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,621 shares of company stock valued at $50,148,475 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

