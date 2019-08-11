Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 1,075 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,255,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,864 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,058,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,790,000 after acquiring an additional 214,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,220,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,605,000 after acquiring an additional 192,734 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,134,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,125,000 after acquiring an additional 202,853 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,270,000 after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. 1,281,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.