Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,319,000 after buying an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,126,000 after buying an additional 3,527,187 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,682,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,459,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,282,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $148.92. 2,349,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

