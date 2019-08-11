Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after purchasing an additional 851,398 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 235,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $2,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,360. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.10.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.81.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,124,828.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.