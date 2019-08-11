Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 672 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,168.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,936,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

NYSE PG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.78. 6,527,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928,217. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $121.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $293.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,623 shares of company stock valued at $22,487,930 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

