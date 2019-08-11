Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.13-5.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.563-1.583 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Nice also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.13-5.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.67. The company had a trading volume of 329,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nice has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $155.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Nice’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nice will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.