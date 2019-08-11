Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $179.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $166.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NICE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nice from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nice from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nice from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.67. 329,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.94. Nice has a 12 month low of $100.54 and a 12 month high of $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nice will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nice by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 413,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 292,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,612,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,185,000 after acquiring an additional 244,874 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,253,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,351,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.