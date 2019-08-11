Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. Nice had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 11.85%. Nice’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

NICE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.67. The company had a trading volume of 329,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.74. Nice has a 1 year low of $100.54 and a 1 year high of $155.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nice from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nice from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nice from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nice during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Nice during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

