NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives $19.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

EGOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get NIC alerts:

NASDAQ EGOV traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. 248,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,790. NIC has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter worth $24,319,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NIC by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,852,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,604,000 after purchasing an additional 434,209 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the first quarter worth $6,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NIC by 83.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 284,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in NIC in the first quarter worth $4,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.