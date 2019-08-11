NEXT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.33 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00013274 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $76.68 million and $9.33 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00779188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002110 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

