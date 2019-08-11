NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 244.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 762.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $44,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Garmin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $79.04 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.98 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 87,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $7,012,197.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,494,148.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 116,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $9,264,372.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $143,558,445.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,530,053 shares of company stock worth $356,907,319. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

