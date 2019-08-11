NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $38,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2019 // Comments off

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,550,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,245,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 256,306 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 705,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 190,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 147,448 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.