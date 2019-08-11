NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $38,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,550,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,245,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 256,306 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 705,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 190,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 147,448 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

