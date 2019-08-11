NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $41,000 in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEP. ValuEngine cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.48.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.73. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.6725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

