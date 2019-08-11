NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $38,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $441,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,159 shares of company stock worth $2,572,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $83.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

