NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 392.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 12.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 120.5% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 83,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aqua America in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

