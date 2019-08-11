News (NASDAQ:NWS) Releases Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. News had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter.
NWS traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 804,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,170. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. News has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.20.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.
