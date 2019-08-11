News (NASDAQ:NWS) Releases Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. News had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter.

NWS traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 804,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,170. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. News has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News by 405.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

