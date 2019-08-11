New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of SNR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. New Senior Investment Group has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $550.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,946,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 135,354 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 473,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 256,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 563.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 414,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

