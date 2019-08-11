New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Set at $73.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on New Relic from $125.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on New Relic to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.08.

Shares of NEWR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,323. New Relic has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -203.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,558,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 19,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,905,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,613. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

