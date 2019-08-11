New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given a $120.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC set a $120.00 price target on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis downgraded shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic to $73.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.08.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.48 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $371,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $1,558,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,880,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 87,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300,484 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,495,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 23.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,987,000 after purchasing an additional 241,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 58.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 723,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,621,000 after purchasing an additional 267,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.