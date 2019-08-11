New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 396.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBEV traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.60. 2,766,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,091. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 5,012.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBEV. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.