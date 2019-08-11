Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

Shares of Netlist stock remained flat at $$0.32 during trading on Friday. 667,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34. Netlist has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.10.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

