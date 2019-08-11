Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEOS. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Neos Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Shares of NEOS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,378. Neos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 610,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 107,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

