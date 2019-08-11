Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NEOS. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Neos Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.81.

NEOS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 357,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,378. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. Analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Neos Therapeutics by 1,749.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

